International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. 6,210,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,650. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

