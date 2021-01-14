International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of International Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from $3.85 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCFF remained flat at $$2.25 during trading on Thursday. 8,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

