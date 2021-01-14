Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.