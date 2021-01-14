Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF remained flat at $$18.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

