Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann Sells 9,684 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $310,081.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,157.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60.

ITCI stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.