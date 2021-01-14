Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,312 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.17% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at $29,084,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,147 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,230. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

ITCI stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 15,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,620. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

