Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Raised by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,303,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,744,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,679,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 829,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,849. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

