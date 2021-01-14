Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.40

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.40 and traded as high as $77.24. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $77.06, with a volume of 22,768 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 71.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 184.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

