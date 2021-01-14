Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (NYSEARCA:FXS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (NYSEARCA:FXS) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.48 and last traded at $94.49. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXS)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (the Trust), formerly CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust holds Swedish Kronor and from time to time issues Baskets in exchange for deposits of Swedish Kronor and distributes Swedish Kronor in connection with redemptions of Baskets.

