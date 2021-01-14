Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.73 and last traded at $39.88. 57,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 15,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.