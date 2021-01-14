Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (IVPB.L) (LON:IVPB) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (IVPB.L) (LON:IVPB) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 153.20 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 153.20 ($2.00). Approximately 4,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($2.01).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.99.

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (IVPB.L) (LON:IVPB)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Share Portfolio is a multi-asset mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity, fixed income and commodities markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index World.

