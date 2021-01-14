Investment House LLC Buys 145 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.33. 4,113,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,291. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

