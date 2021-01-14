Investment House LLC Buys 2,755 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,271,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,925. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. The stock has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.