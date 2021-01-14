Investment House LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $37,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $346.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,291. The firm has a market cap of $345.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

