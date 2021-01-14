Investment House LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after acquiring an additional 927,314 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.66. 3,146,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,892. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

