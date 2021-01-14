Investment House LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,321,000 after acquiring an additional 234,063 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,009,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,008,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 726,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last three months.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,113. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.