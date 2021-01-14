Investment House LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

COST stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,198. The company has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

