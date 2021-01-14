Investment House LLC Purchases New Holdings in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Investment House LLC owned 0.09% of CIIG Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIIC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in CIIG Merger by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIIC opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03. CIIG Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $37.18.

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

