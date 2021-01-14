Investment House LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.9% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $366.95. 1,948,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

