Investment House LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 216,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $228,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.44 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.