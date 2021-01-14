Investment House LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

