Investment House LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,757,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,839,000 after buying an additional 2,098,400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,217,000 after buying an additional 470,584 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,724,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 120,581 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,216,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

