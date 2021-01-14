Investment House LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. 7,583,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,115. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

