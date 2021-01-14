Investors Buy High Volume of Callon Petroleum Put Options (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,296 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,860% compared to the typical volume of 361 put options.

CPE opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

