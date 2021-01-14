Investors Buy High Volume of VEON Call Options (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,033% compared to the average daily volume of 361 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VEON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VEON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

Shares of VEON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 227,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,179. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.