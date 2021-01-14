Investors Buy Large Volume of Sprouts Farmers Market Call Options (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,729 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical volume of 2,443 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

