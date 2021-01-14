Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,148 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical volume of 2,345 call options.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,326 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KBH shares. BidaskClub cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

