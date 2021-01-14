Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,148 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical volume of 2,345 call options.
Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,326 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on KBH shares. BidaskClub cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.53.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.