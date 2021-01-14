Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,262 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,195% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

In other news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,657.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $473,172.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,261 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 53.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.04. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.