Iplayco (CVE:IPC) Stock Price Up 1%

Iplayco Corp Ltd (CVE:IPC) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 100,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 70,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Iplayco Company Profile (CVE:IPC)

Iplayco Corporation Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies indoor play structures for children worldwide. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Family Entertainment Centres. The company also operates a family entertainment center in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.

