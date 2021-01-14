iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

IQ stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.12.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in iQIYI by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 205,153 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,942,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iQIYI by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 143,868 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

