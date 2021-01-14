Iron Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 89.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 178,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,340,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,664,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

