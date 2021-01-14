Iron Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,634 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

