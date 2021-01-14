Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,354,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

