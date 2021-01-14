Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,827,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $213.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

