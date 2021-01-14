Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Roku by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded up $8.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $417.43. 168,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,771. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $423.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. TheStreet raised Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.54.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

