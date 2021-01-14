Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.04. The stock had a trading volume of 607,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444,890. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.71 and a 200 day moving average of $183.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26, a PEG ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

