Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Makes New $957,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 188,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.57. 99,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,951. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

