Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,069 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 254,731 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 388,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 145,489 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 209,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 164,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,480 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

