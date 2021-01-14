Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $70,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,536. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $214.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.94 and a 200 day moving average of $185.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

