iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.99

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4,373.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.