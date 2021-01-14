iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 144.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,462 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

