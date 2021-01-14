iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 512,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,432,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,813. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.