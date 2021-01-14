iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $381.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day moving average of $345.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

