iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $242.74

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.74 and last traded at $242.61, with a volume of 1647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day moving average is $200.85.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.