iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.41

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.41 and last traded at $99.19, with a volume of 39488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.