iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Cut by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 247,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 388,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,486. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

