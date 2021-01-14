iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 865,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $298,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDO stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.