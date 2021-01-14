iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Down 75.2% in December

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,645,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 1,726,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,933. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21.

