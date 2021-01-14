iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.28

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 105537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,207 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

