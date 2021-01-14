iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.69

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.69 and last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 107873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 475.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 96,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.